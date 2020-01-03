IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $1.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

