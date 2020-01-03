IP Exchange (IPSX) Market Capitalization Reaches $205,815.00

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $205,815.00 and $72.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IP Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. In the last week, IP Exchange has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

IP Exchange Profile

IP Exchange was first traded on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,181,787 tokens. IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1.

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

