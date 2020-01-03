IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0035

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 166.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $13,728.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.