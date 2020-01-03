Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 423,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,680. Iqvia has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

