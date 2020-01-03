IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.03 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,558,119 coins and its circulating supply is 513,071,150 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.