iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,022,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.