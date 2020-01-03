iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $69.49. 1,264,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,118,113. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

