iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,942,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $131.65 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

