Iungo (ING) Price Reaches $0.0005

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $20,615.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Iungo Profile

ING is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

