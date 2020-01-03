Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IVH opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

