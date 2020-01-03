Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $146,733.00 and $179,281.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,302,297 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

