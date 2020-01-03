Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in International Seaways by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.