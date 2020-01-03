JET8 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, JET8 has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $214,362.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

