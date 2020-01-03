JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,421. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $240,332 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

