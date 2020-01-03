Jewel Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $1.18 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

