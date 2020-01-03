Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $810.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $810.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.