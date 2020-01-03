John D. Cumming Purchases 8,800 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $63,800.00.

Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,950. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.