John G. Nackel Sells 1,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENSG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 258,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

