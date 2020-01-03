Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,419. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,747 shares of company stock worth $3,074,392. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 232,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,450,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,250,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

