Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $383.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.