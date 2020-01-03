Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.70 million and a P/E ratio of 27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.50 ($2.68).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

