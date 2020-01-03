Joincoin (J) Market Cap Achieves $6,137.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $6,137.00 and $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,362,042 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

