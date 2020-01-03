Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $32,165.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

