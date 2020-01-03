Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

NYSE:JLL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.17. 57,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,384. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

