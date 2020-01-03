JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Billion

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $27.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $27.67 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $26.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $114.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.24 billion to $114.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.80 billion to $115.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $434.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.