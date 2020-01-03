JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

