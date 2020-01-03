JSECOIN Price Tops $0.0002 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One JSECOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. JSECOIN has a total market cap of $71,186.00 and $10.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

