Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $50,460.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 1,165,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

