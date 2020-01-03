KARMA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $737.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. KARMA has a market capitalization of $501,467.00 and $737.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002259 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

