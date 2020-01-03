Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 223,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

