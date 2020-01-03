Kava Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00014040 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $3.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.