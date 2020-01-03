KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KAZ. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.48).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 533.80 ($7.02) on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.