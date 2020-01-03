Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Kcash has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $952,165.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.