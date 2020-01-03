Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMR. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.35. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $261.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.