Kevin Kluge Sells 25,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 495,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.71. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

