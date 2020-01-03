KickCoin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exmo. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Exmo, Kucoin, YoBit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

