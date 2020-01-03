KickToken (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,987.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. KickToken has a market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $16,987.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 227,634,583,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,380,048,839 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exmo, Livecoin, YoBit, Bilaxy, Mercatox, HitBTC, ABCC, BitMart, KuCoin, TOKOK, OOOBTC, Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit, CoinBene, COSS and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

