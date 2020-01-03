KickToken Market Cap Reaches $18.31 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 9% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, TOKOK, Exmo and BitMart. KickToken has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $20,807.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.05860130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 249,856,783,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,602,248,839 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, KuCoin, BitMart, ABCC, Coinsbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Exmo, ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin, COSS, Dcoin, P2PB2B, YoBit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

