Kin Hits 1-Day Volume of $213,123.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Kin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $213,123.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, YoBit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, OTCBTC, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.