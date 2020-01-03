KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. KLA has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

