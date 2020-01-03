Kleros Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,035.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

