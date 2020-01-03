Kleros Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $11,844.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.