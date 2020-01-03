Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,335.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,544.00 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00470917 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001300 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

