Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0130

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,433.00 and $902.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00699934 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000753 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.