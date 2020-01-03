Knekted Reaches Market Cap of $47,631.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Knekted token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $47,631.00 and $318.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Knekted has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

