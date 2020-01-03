Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,238% compared to the typical daily volume of 988 call options.

NYSE:KNX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 272,134 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,410,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

