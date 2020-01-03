Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $67.75. 178,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,304. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

