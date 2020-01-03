Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of KOD opened at $68.14 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 897,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

