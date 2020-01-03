Kuai Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

