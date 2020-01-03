Kyber Network (KNC) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Kyber Network has a market cap of $34.57 million and $4.41 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002761 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, GOPAX, Huobi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,133,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,742,005 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, Poloniex, IDEX, OTCBTC, Tidex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Mercatox, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, Bancor Network, Neraex, Coinnest, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Coinrail, ABCC, Zebpay, AirSwap, DEx.top, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin, Coinone, COSS, TDAX, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

